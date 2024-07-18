Leiber Manrique, 53, is wanted for the July 15 killing of Omar Gaitan of the 700 block of Knorr Street, authorities said in a release.

Gaitan was sitting in his Honda CRV when he was shot in the face on the 500 block of West Ruscomb Street, according to investigators. The 67-year-old was found just after midnight and taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries around 1 a.m., police said.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, according to the release.

Leiber Manrique has no criminal record in the state of Pennsylvania or federally.

Anyone with information on Manrique's whereabouts is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334. A $20,000 reward is offered.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.