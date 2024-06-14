Argument Over Bicycle Leaves Philadelphia 9-Year-Old Dead, Campaign Says

Police were called to the creek near the 100 block of East Wyoming Street around 6 p.m. The victim, 9, was found unresponsive and taken to St. Christopher's Hospital where he died, city police said.

Citing the city Medical Examiner's Office, Fox29 identified the boy as Philadelphia School District student Ernest Harmon-Tague.

Harmon-Tague's loved ones have launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe to assist with funeral costs. The campaign, launched by GG McDonald, says Ernie was supposed to be at a friend's house, but ended up in the creek.

"He was with his friends and when one of the boys Ernie was with pushed him in the water," McDonald wrote. "The supposed story is that the boys got into an argument over a bike."

"Please help our family with funds to bury our lost son and beloved brother."

Click here to view the fundraiser on GoFundMe.com.

