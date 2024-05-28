Lower Merion police said 35-year-old Andrew McCutchen of Philadelphia is wanted in connection with the shooting.

Investigators believe McCutchen shot the victim multiple times inside the Legion around 7 p.m. then fled with another person in an SUV. A second person yet to be identified chased McCutchen outside the Legion and fired a gun at his fleeing car, according to police.

Authorities said McCutchen is 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds with an athletic build. He has a full, black beard, medium-length hair in "short braids or twists," tear trop tattoos under his right eye, and a dime-sized dark mark under his left eye. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black soft-brimmed hat, a white T-shirt, and black shorts with white socks/sneakers.

He is considered armed and dangerous by authorities.

Police believe he fled in a gray 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS with Pennsylvania tag number MMN-9443. The SUV has a bumper sticker on the right side that reads "Rest Awhile Ride For Miles" and may have bullet holes or broken windows on the passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Merion PD at 610-649-1000.

