Alleged Straw Gun Buyer Put 20+ Illegal Firearms On Philly Streets, AG Says

Michael Bickle is charged with making 23 "straw purchases" of firearms, said the Attorney General's Office in a release Friday, Dec. 1.

Authorities believe the illegal sales date back to 2014 but said most of the straw guns — 21 of them — were purchased in 2022.

None of the guns were reported lost or stolen before Bickle allegedly sold them to people ineligible for firearm ownership, the AG's Office said.

Six of the guns have since turned up during criminal investigations in and around Philly: one from a shooting incident, four from drug-related cases, and one was used by an individual to take his own life," according to prosecutors.

Officials said Bickle faces over 40 felony counts related to illegal firearms transfer and conspiracy.

“As we can see in this case, straw-purchased guns often end up in the hands of dangerous individuals to be used in the commission of crimes,” said Attorney General Michelle Henry.

“Straw purchasing fuels gun violence in our communities and poses a threat to all who live in surrounding neighborhoods. In this case, the defendant’s actions also contributed to deadly consequences.

"My office will not tolerate this proliferation of illegal guns and is committed to tracking these purchasers down, and holding accountable the people who knowingly put deadly weapons into the hands of criminals.”

