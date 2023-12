A 55-year-old man was going south on the 5000 block of Belfield Avenue around noon when his car struck an oncoming driver head-on, police said.

The 55-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, according to officials. Police said the other driver was taken to Jefferson Einstein Hospital but their condition was unclear.

Authorities did not name the fatally injured victim.

