$500K Powerball Ticket Sold In Montgomery County

The lucky Pennsylvania Lottery player won $500,000 in the Saturday, Oct. 14 drawing for the Powerball, according to state gaming officials.

The Weis at 1551 Valley Forge Road will now receive a $500 bonus for vending the lucky ticket.

The winner will not be identified until they step forward to claim their prize and their ticket can be validated. Winners have up to one year from the drawing date to file a claim, and all winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket.

More than 29,000 other Pennsylvanians won prizes of some amount in the Saturday drawing, and every player is reminded to double-check their ticket every time.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.