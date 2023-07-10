$500,000 Lottery Ticket Sells In Philadelphia

The lucky player matched all five white balls pulled in the Saturday, July 8 drawing for the Powerball with Double Play game, state gaming officials said in a release.

E-Z Smoke Plus at 1542 Pratt Street in Frankford will receive a $500 bonus check for vending the winning ticket, officials added.

More than 114,000 other Pennsylvanians won prizes of some amount in the Saturday drawing and every player is encouraged to double-check their ticket every time. Winning players should immediately sign the back of their ticket before filing a claim with the Pennsylvania Lottery.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

