4 Hurt When DUI SEPTA Worker Hits Trolley With Mercedes, Police Claim

Brianna Satchell-Thomas, 31, of West Philadelphia, is charged with aggravated assault while DUI and related counts, city police told Daily Voice.

Authorities say the accident happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6. Police said they arrived to find Satchell-Thomas' white Mercedes-Benz with "major damage" near the trolley.

Four people were injured in the crash and were treated, police said.

Investigators claimed Satchell-Thomas "initially ... fled the scene" but "returned a short time later."

"An investigation into the incident has shown that the motorist ran a red light and struck the trolley at 52nd Street and Chester Avenue," SEPTA said in a statement.

"There was nothing the trolley operator could do to avoid the collision. There were four non-life-threatening injuries, including the operator and three passengers."

SEPTA said Satchell-Thomas is a maintenance custodian and was not on her way to or from work when the accident happened.

"SEPTA’s System Safety Division is continuing an investigation into the incident," transit authorities said.

