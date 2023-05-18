Partly Cloudy 68°

SHARE

$20K Reward For Suspect Who Shot Philly Woman In Head: Police

Philadelphia police investigators are looking for the man who they say shot a woman in the head early Sunday morning. 

The suspect in the May 14 Strawberry Mansion killing
The suspect in the May 14 Strawberry Mansion killing Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

It happened in Strawberry Mansion just before 6 a.m. on May 14, city police wrote in a release. The 45-year-old victim died from her injuries, the department said. 

Detectives have released surveillance footage that they claim shows the suspect and his vehicle. 

The man is described as being 25 to 35 years old, 6 feet, thin, and having a beard and braided hair. His car is said to be a tan Infinity SUV Qx4 with "heavy front-end damage." 

The city is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the killing. Anyone who can identify him is asked to call PPD at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip on the department website

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE