$20K Reward For Suspect Who Shot Philly Woman In Head: Police

It happened in Strawberry Mansion just before 6 a.m. on May 14, city police wrote in a release. The 45-year-old victim died from her injuries, the department said.

Detectives have released surveillance footage that they claim shows the suspect and his vehicle.

The man is described as being 25 to 35 years old, 6 feet, thin, and having a beard and braided hair. His car is said to be a tan Infinity SUV Qx4 with "heavy front-end damage."

The city is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the killing. Anyone who can identify him is asked to call PPD at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip on the department website.

