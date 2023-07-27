Mostly Cloudy 93°

2-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead In Philadelphia Home: Police

A 2-year-old child is dead after being shot in the head by a teenager in a Philadelphia home on Thursday, July 27, city police confirmed to Daily Voice. 

The 1600 block of North 29th Street, Brewerytown, Philadelphia. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Philadelphia Police
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

It happened just before noon in a second-floor bedroom of a home on the 1600 block of North 29th Street, the department said. 

The girl was taken to Temple University Hospital by private car where she was pronounced dead at 12:33 p.m., according to authorities.

The suspect, a 14-year-old boy, lives in the home but it was unclear to police Thursday afternoon if he was related to the victim. The weapon has been recovered, they added. 

