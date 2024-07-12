2-Year-Old Boy Among Three Shot In North Philadelphia, Police Say

Shots rang out near 1300 North 11th Street around 8:40 p.m., according to PPD. A 2-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were each struck in the leg and taken to St. Christopher's Hospital in stable condition, per authorities.

A 17-year-old boy was shot once in each ankle and taken to Jefferson Center City Hospital, where he is also in stable condition, they added.

No weapons were recovered from the scene and no arrests were made as of Friday morning, July 12, PPD said. The investigation is ongoing.

