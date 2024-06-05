$1.9 Million Lottery Prize Won By Pottstown Player

Officials said the lucky player matched all six winning numbers in the Tuesday, June 4 drawing to take home the jackpot prize.

Pat's Beverage at 1423 East High Street will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning slip.

Winners have up to one year from the drawing date to claim their prize, and all winning tickets should be immediately signed on the back.

More than 50,000 other Match 6 players won prizes of some amount in Tuesday's drawing and every player is reminded to double-check every ticket, every time.

