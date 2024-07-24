Mostly Cloudy 81°

15-Year-Old Girl Shot In Neck, Critically Injured: Philadelphia PD

A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night, July 23, according to police. 

1400 block of W. Loudon Street, Logan, Philadelphia; PPD. 

The victim was struck once in the neck around 8:20 p.m. and taken to Albert Einstein Hospital, authorities said in a release. 

She was shot in on the 1400 block of West Loudon Street from a dark grey Chevrolet Malibu during an "altercation," investigators believe. The suspect is described as a black woman in her early-to-mid 30s wearing a white T-shirt, PPD said. 

The suspect vehicle was last seen headed east on Loudon, they added. 

To submit a tip, call the Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or the PPD tipline at 215-686-8477. 

