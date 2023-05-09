$1.4M Farmhouse Steeped In History Hits Market In Lansdale (LOOK INSIDE)

Sitting on 22 acres off a quiet rural back road in Worcester Township, 3102 Fisher Road was built in 1744 by landowner Peter Wentz as a personal homestead, according to realtors.

The main building, a 3,000-square-foot "lovingly maintained" farmhouse, boasts four bedrooms with two full bathrooms and a half bath, realtors say.

Beyond the plaster-over-fieldstone façade, the home features its original hardwood flooring, custom millwork, exposed beams and no less than five fireplaces — each with its original mantle preserved, according to the sellers.

Modern convenience mingles with old world charm in the spacious living room, formal dining room, and country kitchen with original walk-in fireplace, listing agents wrote. Outside, a screened-in porch is perfect for entertaining or overlooking the pond just to rear of the home.

Five smaller buildings dot the property, including a "milk house" with a work bench, a "pig house" with original stone interior still intact, a "bake house" with a generator, and garages with multiple bays.

But the "jewel" of the secondary structures, realtors say, is the lovingly preserved 6,700-square-foot barn.

Just minutes from the Pennsylvania Turnpike and under an hour from Center City Philadelphia, 3102 Fisher Road can be yours for a cool $1.4 million.

