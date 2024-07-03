Partly Cloudy 79°

14-Year-Old Shot In Chest In Pottstown: Authorities

A teenager was injured in a shooting at a Pottstown apartment complex on Tuesday, July 2, police said in a release. 

Bright Hope Community apartments seen from Myrtle Street in Pottstown

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Officers responded to a fight involving teenage girls at the Bright Hope Community apartments on Myrtle Street at 7:30 p.m., said authorities. 

They arrived to find a 14-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the release. She was treated at the scene and taken to an area trauma center, police said. 

Authorities did not describe her condition as of Wednesday morning, July 3. 

Anyone with information should call Pottstown police detectives at 610-970-6574.

