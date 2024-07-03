14-Year-Old Shot In Chest In Pottstown: Authorities

Officers responded to a fight involving teenage girls at the Bright Hope Community apartments on Myrtle Street at 7:30 p.m., said authorities.

They arrived to find a 14-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the release. She was treated at the scene and taken to an area trauma center, police said.

Authorities did not describe her condition as of Wednesday morning, July 3.

Anyone with information should call Pottstown police detectives at 610-970-6574.

