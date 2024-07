Brenna Abbinanti, 35, of Mount Clare, died from blunt-force trauma to the head on Friday, July 12, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg, officials said.

The accident happened a week earlier on Saturday morning, July 6, on the 6000 Block of Timothy Lake Road, according to the coroner. She was reportedly a passenger in the golf cart.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating, the Coroner's Office added.

