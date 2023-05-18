Wake Up Call: First Responders Rescue Sleeping Resident In Slatington House Fire

First responders in Slatington heard reports of a house fire on the 100 block of Fifth Street at about 8:30 a.m. on May 18, borough police wrote in a release.

Officer Anthony Ballerini, who is also a volunteer firefighter, arrived at the scene and found smoke billowing from the second floor, authorities said. When bystanders told him a resident was still inside, Ballerini made his way upstairs and found a person sleeping in the bedroom right next door to the fire, officials wrote.

Ballerini awoke the resident and escorted them outside safely, according to the release. All the other residents were accounted for, and no injuries were reported, police said.

Slatington Volunteer firefighters and surrounding companies eventually extinguished the flames, they added. Damage to the home was visible in photos taken from the scene.

The American Red Cross was contacted and is assisting the displaced residents, authorities said.

