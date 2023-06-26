Waffle House Shooting Injures One In Lehigh County, Troopers Say

Troopers were called to the restaurant at 1783 Airport Road in Hanover Township for reports of gunfire around 3 a.m., state police wrote in a release.

They arrived to find a single wounded victim who was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg for treatment, troopers said.

No other injuries were reported. Police said the matter is under investigation and that there is "no threat to the public in relation to this incident."

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 610-861-2026.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.