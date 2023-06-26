Partly Cloudy 70°

Waffle House Shooting Injures One In Lehigh County, Troopers Say

One person was hospitalized after shots rang out at a Lehigh County Waffle House early on Sunday, June 25, authorities say. 

Waffle House, 1783 Airport Road, Hanover Township
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

Troopers were called to the restaurant at 1783 Airport Road in Hanover Township for reports of gunfire around 3 a.m., state police wrote in a release. 

They arrived to find a single wounded victim who was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg for treatment, troopers said. 

No other injuries were reported. Police said the matter is under investigation and that there is "no threat to the public in relation to this incident."

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 610-861-2026. 

