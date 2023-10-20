Victim In Deadly Allentown Hit-Run Was Beloved Grandfather, Family Says

Elian N. Makdsi of Allentown died from blunt force injuries and the manner of death was accidental, said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Makdsi was near the crossing with North Jerome Street when he was hit around 8:30 a.m., officials said previously.

Police shut down Union Boulevard from Kiowa Street to Jasper Street Thursday morning while the Accident Reconstruction Team worked the scene.

Authorities have not announced any arrests in connection with the crash. APD and the District Attorney's Office are investigating, the coroner added.

Loved ones on Facebook said Makdsi was originally from Homs, Syria. He is survived by his sons, his daughters-in-law, and his grandchildren, and was predeceased by his wife, they added.

A memorial service is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, family members said.

