Larry H. Harris Jr.'s trailer was found parked and secured near the Exit 45 off ramp on the westbound side of I-78, in Weisenberg Township, Lehigh County around 11 a.m., Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday, March 4, 2024 to determine the cause of death, which was not considered suspicious, Buglio said.

The Pennsylvania State Police, Fogelsville station is also investigating.

