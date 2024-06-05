Steven Michael Rosa is charged with criminal homicide for the shooting death of Tywon Abner, according to prosecutors.

Authorities said Abner, 33, was shot in the chest on West Allen Street on July 28, 2022. He succumbed to his wound and his death was ruled a homicide by the county Coroner's Office.

Rosa, 30, is also charged with persons not to possess a firearm due to a previous conviction for robbery, the DA's Office said.

He is being held without bail due to the nature of the charges and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 11, according to officials and court records.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.