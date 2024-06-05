Mostly Cloudy 81°

Tywon Abner Murder: Steven M. Rosa Charged, Lehigh DA Says

A suspect is in custody for an Allentown murder nearly two years ago, says the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. 

500 block of W. Allen Street; Allentown PD

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Allentown Police
Mac Bullock
Steven Michael Rosa is charged with criminal homicide for the shooting death of Tywon Abner, according to prosecutors. 

Authorities said Abner, 33, was shot in the chest on West Allen Street on July 28, 2022. He succumbed to his wound and his death was ruled a homicide by the county Coroner's Office. 

Rosa, 30, is also charged with persons not to possess a firearm due to a previous conviction for robbery, the DA's Office said. 

He is being held without bail due to the nature of the charges and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 11, according to officials and court records. 

