Authorities said they were called about a stolen car on the 600 block of Chew Street around 1:40 a.m. While officers were taking the report, the car was spotted near North 7th Street entering the city.

The vehicle was pulled over and both juveniles were taken into custody, APD said. They are charged with fleeing and eluding, theft, receiving stolen property, evading arrest on foot, and traffic offenses, authorities said.

