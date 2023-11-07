Fair 65°

Two Displaced By Afternoon Blaze In Allentown

Two people were displaced when fire broke out at an Allentown residence around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, officials told Daily Voice. 

<p>Allentown Fire Department</p>

Allentown Fire Department

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Allentown Fire Department Engine 6 & Truck 2
Mac Bullock
It happened at 301 North 10th Street, Capt. John Christopher of the Allentown Fire Department said. 

Officials believe started in the rear kitchen area of the first floor. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames in about 10 minutes, Capt. Christopher said. 

The displaced first-floor residents were able to find a place to stay and are not being assisted by the Red Cross, he added. The upstairs residents were allowed back inside. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

