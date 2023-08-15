Twister Touch Down: Tornado Confirmed In Eastern PA By NWS

The storm, now a confirmed twister, carved a three-mile path through Nescopeck Township, Luzerne County around 4:30 p.m., meteorologists at the NWS Binghampton, New York Station said.

The cyclone was rated an EF-1 on the Enhance Fujita Scale, meaning winds reached between 86 and 110 miles per hour in a three-second gust.

Nearby in Bradford County, a "microburst" unleashed winds up to 90 miles per hour near the New York border, NWS said. In Athens Township, some softwood trees were uprooted, some residents experience power outages, and the roof of an modular home was lifted away, meteorologists said.

No injuries were reported by the National Weather Service.

