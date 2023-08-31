Fair 75°

SHARE

Trooper Struck By Driver, 23, While En Route To School Bus Crash In Lower Macungie: Officials

A Pennsylvania state trooper and the 23-year-old driver who struck him while he was heading to a school bus crash were both hospitalized with injuries this week in Lehigh County, authorities said.

Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Macungie Twp., Pennsylvania State Police
Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Macungie Twp., Pennsylvania State Police Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: Pennsylvania State Police
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

The trooper was en route to a school bus crash with his lights and sirens on just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, State Police said.

As the trooper was headed east in the turning lane at the center of the boulevard, the driver of an Acura TSX "traveled directly into the path" and the cars collided, police wrote. 

The woman in the Acura was injured and taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest by Macungie Ambulance Corp, though police did not describe her condition. 

The trooper reported minor injuries. State Police are investigating. 

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE