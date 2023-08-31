Trooper Struck By Driver, 23, While En Route To School Bus Crash In Lower Macungie: Officials

The trooper was en route to a school bus crash with his lights and sirens on just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, State Police said.

As the trooper was headed east in the turning lane at the center of the boulevard, the driver of an Acura TSX "traveled directly into the path" and the cars collided, police wrote.

The woman in the Acura was injured and taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest by Macungie Ambulance Corp, though police did not describe her condition.

The trooper reported minor injuries. State Police are investigating.

