Tributes Pour In For Lehigh Valley Native Dominic Fetter After Death At 29

Born in Bethlehem, Dominic was both academically and athletically skilled, holding consistent positions on the honor roll and the varsity wrestling team at Liberty High School, his obituary says.

Dominic had an unbreakable spirit and unmatched determination that could be seen “both on and off the mat,” reads his obituary. He was currently working as an Entertainment Engineer at Feld Entertainment.

Above all, Dominic’s compassion and grace knew no bounds, and he had a distinct sense of humor that always left others with a laugh.

“Dominic was a kind and generous person, always willing to go out of his way to help others,” reads his memorial. “He had a great sense of humor and a contagious smile that lit up any room he entered.”

Dominic is survived by his loving parents, George Fetter and Heidi Tollefson; his siblings, Joseph Fetter, Kali Zeiner, Justin Zeiner, and Noah Zaun; his stepmother, Mary Keefe and stepfather Don Tollefson; his beloved dog, Pickles and cat, Biscuit, as well as many extended family members and close friends.

Tributes flooded social media following Dominic’s tragic passing as well:

“Farewell my brother,” reads a tribute from Matt Kovacs. “No matter how long it's been you were always family. You will be greatly missed Dominic Fetter.”

Dominic’s memorial was held at Cantelmi Long Funeral Home in Bethlehem on Saturday, April 22.

Donations can be made in Dominic’s loving memory to a local animal shelter or a charity supporting animals.

Dominic will be deeply missed by all who knew him,” reads his obituary. “His memory will live on through the countless lives he touched throughout his life.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Dominic Louis Fetter.

