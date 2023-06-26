These Businesses Were Destroyed In Fountain Court Fire

The blaze had risen to multiple alarms by noon, and by the evening, Stroudsburg Fire Department said the plaza was a "total loss," though no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by state police.

Here are some of the businesses that were displaced by the blaze:

Vietnamese restaurant Pho Saigon II.

Cafe and eatery Farmhouse Poconos. Management said in a statement on Facebook that the closure will be temporary and that hours will be extended at its East Stroudsburg location.

Escape room Trapdoor Poconos .

. Elegant Bridal and Boutique . Management said they are still "assessing next steps," and that clients with upcoming weddings should reach out to the store on Facebook.

Luxe Aesthetics Med Spa has placed all upcoming appointments on hold and says clients can join their mailing list on the company website for updates.

Health food restaurant Vida Bowl said they will provide updates soon on their Facebook page.

said they will provide updates soon on their Facebook page. Terrery Dental

Pyramid Healthcare

My Nail Spa

As investigators continue to probe the cause of the fire, residents are being asked to steer clear of the site.

"We also would like to remind motorists that parking and standing on the roadway in front of the property is a travel safety hazard," Pocono Township police said.

