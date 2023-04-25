Fair 54°

Teen Charged In Lehigh Valley Food Tampering Investigation, Troopers Say

Less than a week after state police accused a Lehigh Valley grocery store employee of putting needles in food items, charges have been filed and more potentially contaminated products have been identified. 

Giant, 7150 Hamilton Boulevard, Lower Macungie
Mac Bullock
Troopers said last Thursday, April 20 that a "juvenile" worker at the Lower Macungie Giant, 7150 Hamilton Boulevard, had placed sewing needles in bagged vegetables and "individual Tastykake packaging."

Now, authorities say 11 needles in total were slipped into food packaging and products. Customers who purchased King Hawaiian Bread Rolls and large StarKist Light Tuna Pouches should return those items to the Lower Macungie Giant if they suspect tampering, troopers said.

The accused juvenile has since been fired from Giant and is charged with reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, troopers added. Their identity was not reported. 

State police are still recommending that anyone who bought groceries at the store between Thursday, April 13, and Wednesday, April 19 check their items for signs of tampering. 

Anyone with additional information is asked to call troopers at 610-395-1438.

