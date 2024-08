Lower Saucon Township police reported that Lower Saucon Road was closed between Woodland Road and Woodland Hills Court due to a tree down on power wires.

Upper Saucon Township police reported that Oakhurst Drive was closed between Stonesthrow Road and Old Bethlehem Pike due to utility lines across the roadway.

The incidents were reported late morning no Friday, Aug. 9.

