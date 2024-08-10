Stephen S. Fistner, of Whitehall Township, "was a pedestrian that was intentionally struck by a motor vehicle," Coroner Daniel Buglio stated.

The fatal strike happened in 1300 block of North 14th Street at 6:05 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2024, as detailed in the coroner's release.

He was pronounced dead at t Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest at 7:02 p.m. on Friday, August 9.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death at the coroner's office for Monday, August 12,

"I am ruling the manner of death a Homicide," Buglio said.

In addition to the coroner's office, the Whitehall Township Police Department, The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office and the Lehigh County Crash Reconstruction Team are investigating.

The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office is expected to issue a press release with more details so check back here for those updates.

