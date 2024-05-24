Fair 82°

Second Suspect Charged In Deadly Scranton Shooting

Another man is in police custody for the Scranton murder of 36-year-old Benjamin Thompson. 

Quamir Robinson was arrested at his Dunmore home on Tuesday, May 21, city police said in a release. He's charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, according to officials. 

Authorities have said 36-year-old Thompson was shot to death on Jackson Street on May 14. Twenty-four-year-old Rahjuan Marquel Morgan was arrested two days later for criminal homicide and conspiracy, Daily Voice reported

"Additional suspects have been identified and are considered fugitives," police said Tuesday. "Law enforcement is actively attempting to locate these persons."

