MASS CASUALTY: Allentown Daycare Carbon Monoxide Leak Hospitalizes 25 Children

More than two dozen children and staff members at an Allentown daycare center were hospitalized following a carbon monoxide leak on Tuesday, Oct. 11, fire officials tell multiple news outlets.

Just before 7 a.m., staff at the Happy Smiles Learning Center on West Wabash Street reported an unconscious child, according to Lehigh Valley Live. Firefighters' equipment alerted them to carbon monoxide exposure at the scene, the outlet reports.

Children were taken out on stretchers and total of 27 students and staff members were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to WFMZ. All were reportedly in stable condition.

This is a developing story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.