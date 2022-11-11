Bomb Threat Clears Lehigh County School For Second Time In Two Weeks

For the second time in as many weeks, a Lehigh County high school was evacuated Friday, Nov. 11 after administrators received a violent threat.

Classes at Lehigh Career and Technical Institute in Schnecksville were canceled after administrators learned of a bomb threat at about 7:30 a.m., according to an announcement on the school's website.

Administrators said they contacted state police, who are investigating the matter.

As LCTI is a vocational school that draws students from several county school districts, buses that were already en route Friday morning were sent to their regular high schools instead, administrators said.

The emergency closure came exactly two weeks after another violent threat cleared the school on Oct. 28, as Daily Voice has reported. That incident was referred to state police for investigation as well.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.