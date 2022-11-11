Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: NJ Family Of 35-Year-Old Man Who Led PA Police On Deadly 100 MPH Chase Asks For Donations
Schools

Bomb Threat Clears Lehigh County School For Second Time In Two Weeks

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
Lehigh Career and Technical Institute in Schnecksville was evacuated Fridat after administrators learned of a bomb threat.
Lehigh Career and Technical Institute in Schnecksville was evacuated Fridat after administrators learned of a bomb threat. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

For the second time in as many weeks, a Lehigh County high school was evacuated Friday, Nov. 11 after administrators received a violent threat. 

Classes at Lehigh Career and Technical Institute in Schnecksville were canceled after administrators learned of a bomb threat at about 7:30 a.m., according to an announcement on the school's website. 

Administrators said they contacted state police, who are investigating the matter. 

As LCTI is a vocational school that draws students from several county school districts, buses that were already en route Friday morning were sent to their regular high schools instead, administrators said. 

The emergency closure came exactly two weeks after another violent threat cleared the school on Oct. 28, as Daily Voice has reported. That incident was referred to state police for investigation as well. 

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.