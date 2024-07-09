Roberto Gonzalez, 25, is also charged with reckless endangerment and weapons offenses, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

Dalmasi, of Alburtis, was shot and killed during a birthday party for a 1-year-old relative on Feb. 17, authorities have said. The party was being held at the East Side Fire Social Hall, 405 E. Walnut St., when "several unknown men" wearing ski masks and hoodies showed up outside, according to investigators.

Dalmasi went outside to mediate a dispute that broke out with the masked men and a fight ensued, said prosecutors. One of the men involved, later identified by police as Gonzalez, pulled out a gun and shot Dalmasi, the DA's Office said.

Gonzalez was identified by witnesses and video footage, authorities noted. A search of his 3420 N. Front Street apartment later turned up clothing and a firearm that matched evidence from the scene, according to prosecutors.

Gonzalez was arrested on Monday, July 8 and taken to the county jail with no bail, the DA's Office said. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 15.

Dalmasi, who friends called Steven, was a father and stepfather with a "personality (...) like no other," loved ones said previously in a GoFundMe campaign.

