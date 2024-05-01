Red Cross Offers Support After Allentown Rowhome Blaze

The blaze on the 700 block of North 7th Street spread to three homes and left some three dozen people displaced, according to the Red Cross and WFMZ.

Daily Voice has reached out to Allentown fire officials for additional details.

The Red Cross emergency shelter at the Allentown YMCA, 425 S. 15th St., is offering food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support and other assistance to affected residents, the organization said.

Anyone in need of assistance can call 1-800-733-2767.

