Abouloh, 41, is set to be sentenced in August. A conviction for first-degree murder is an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole, according to prosecutors.

Authorities were called to West Catasauqua Park just before 7 p.m. last June 13, Daily Voice reported. They arrived to find White, 35, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

Her death was ruled a homicide by the county Coroner's Office.

Police also said Abouloh shot a second victim at the park, Frank Russo. He was struck four times and required surgery, the DA's Office said Friday.

The 911 call was placed by Abouloh himself, who told police he was the shooter, according to prosecutors. He was arrested at his home on East Hamilton Street in Allentown and the murder weapon was recovered, authorities said.

In addition to first-degree murder, the 41-year-old was convicted of attempted homicide and aggravated assault, the DA's Office added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.