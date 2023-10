Angel Manuel Gaetan-Velazquez was operating the motorcycle when he struck a motor vehicle around 4:35 p.m. on 30th Street and Emaus Avenue, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said.

He was pronounced dead at 5:09 p.m., at the emergency room at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.