One person died and at least six others were seriously hurt in a crash on I-95 Saturday, Aug. 6 in Philadelphia, CBS Philadelphia reports.

Two cars were going the wrong way on an access ramp near Frankford Avenue and Academy Road when they struck another vehicle going in the correct direction under the overpass around 10:45 p.m., the outlet says.

The southbound lanes were closed.

