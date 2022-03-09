Wrong-Way DUI Driver Kills Woman In Lehigh County Crash: Police

A 55-year-old woman was killed by a wrong-way, drunken driver in Lehigh County Friday, Sept. 2, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The 41-year-old Glenside man was heading north in the southbound lane on Airport Road in Hanover Township, when he struck the Allentown woman around 11 p.m., PSP Trooper Nathan Branosky said.

The woman was taken at by Northampton Regional EMS to Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg where she was pronounced deceased. The Glenside man was placed under arrest at the scene for Driving Under the Influence (DUI).

Airport Road was closed for approximately 3 ½ hours between Catasauqua Road and Airport Center Drive during this investigation.

This fatal crash is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem Station, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office, Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, Han-Le-Co Fire Department, Northampton Regional EMS, Troop M Collision Analysis Reconstruction Unit and the Troop M Forensic Services Unit.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem Station at (610) 861 – 2026 and reference Incident Number PA22-1128638.

