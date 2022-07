A woman was killed in a massive Allentown fire early Saturday, July 16, WFMZ reports.

Smoke billowed from the second floor of an apartment on the 800 block of Walnut Street when firefighters arrived after 5 a.m.

The unidentified victim was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead, WFMZ said citing Allentown Fire Capt. John Christopher.

