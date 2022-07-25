Contact Us
Witnesses Sought In Allentown Stabbing: Police

Nicole Acosta
31st Street SW and Berger Street
Allentown police are looking for witnesses to a stabbing that happened Friday, July 22.

Responding officers found a 33-year-old man with a stab wound on  31st Street SW and Berger Street around 5:40 p.m., local police said.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Further details were not immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allentown Police Criminal Investigation division at 610-437-7721 or make an anonymous tip through the Allentown Police Tip411 app.

