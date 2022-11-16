Violent Threats Close LCTI For Fourth Consecutive Day

For the fourth straight school day, Lehigh Career and Technical Institute in Schnecksville canceled classes Wednesday, Nov. 16 after administrators received a violent threat.

In a message posted to the school website, administrators said they received the warning early Wednesday morning. State police were notified and are investigating the threat, they added.

As LCTI is a vocational school that draws students from several districts in Lehigh County, all students were rerouted to their usual high schools, administrators said.

Students will complete assignments online today, the statement said.

As Daily Voice has reported, violent threats canceled classes at LCTI on Friday, Monday, and Tuesday, Nov. 11, 14, and 15.

LCTI said state police are investigating those incidents, as well.

