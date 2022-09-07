Vicious Pitbulls Are Attacking Other Dogs In Their Own Yards In This Lehigh Valley Town

Officials in one Lehigh Valley town are warning residents of a pack of aggressive Pitbulls roaming the streets and attacking other dogs in their own yards.

The pack of three show "major aggression," and attacked one dog who required euthanasia due to her injuries, authorities in North Whitehall said.

The pack was spotted around Clearview, Bellview, Scheidy’s, Fairview, Victoria, 329 in Egypt, and more.

The original dark brindle dog has been around since May and caused no harm since then. The others, a solid gray dog and dark brown/black dog, do not have collars and are the aggressive ones. They've been traveling in a pack together.

Officials urge residents to report sightings and problems to PA State Police at 610-861-2026 and Sanctuary at Haafsville at 484-285-5445.

Animal Control can be reached at 610-797-1205 Ext 310 for David.

