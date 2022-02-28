Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Breaking News: Coroner Called To PA Train Crash
Police & Fire

Vest, Rifle Ammo Stolen From Pennsylvania State Police Cruiser

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
PA State Police
PA State Police Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police (Facebook)

A Pennsylvania State Police cruiser was broken into and rifle ammunition and a police vest were stolen, authorities said.

An unknown suspect smashed the passenger's side window of the cruiser parked on S. Regent Street in Hanover Township (Luzerne County) around 4:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, PSP said.

A black police bag with rifle ammunition in it, an additional black police duty bag filled with unspecified equipment, and a back police ballistic vest were stolen from the car, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Wilkes-Barre at 570-821-4110.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.