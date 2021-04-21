UPDATE: Gunman Among 2 Dead In Lehigh Valley Shooting Spree

Two people including a gunman died following a shooting spree in Lehigh Valley Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The driver of a white Toyota Carolla opened fire at a vehicle driven by a woman on Route 22 near Cedar Crest Boulevard sometime around 4:50 a.m. in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County District Attorney James B. Martin said.

The Toyota driver pulled into the Wawa parking lot and shot at a Jeep driver parked in the back, who suffered non life-threatening injuries, before shooting a tractor trailer driver pumping gas, killing him Martin said.

Meanwhile, the female driver whose car was initially shot at had coincidentally also gone to Wawa to get a sandwich, and only realized she had been shot at when she saw a bullet in her car, the DA said.

The Toyota driver ran approximately a quarter mile southbound on Route 100 and died by suicide, the DA said.

The coroner's office was working to notify next of kin.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

