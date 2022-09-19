'Unwanted Kissing' PA BOE Member Has Harassment Charge Dropped: Report

A school board member and real estate agent in the Lehigh Valley will have a harassment charge dropped after the charging officer and alleged victim failed to show up to court, WFMZ reports.

A school board member for the Whitehall-Coplay School District, Fady Salloum, 42, was charged in June with kissing a victim "unwantedly" at a property in Whitehall, the outlet says.

The charge was dropped on Monday, Sept. 19, court records show.

Salloum also works as a real estate agent with RE/Max in Allentown, according to its website.

Click here for more from WFMZ.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.