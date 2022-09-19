Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 2 Dead In NJ Small Plane Crash
Police & Fire

'Unwanted Kissing' PA BOE Member Has Harassment Charge Dropped: Report

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Fady Salloum
Fady Salloum Photo Credit: Fady Salloum/ Facebook

A school board member and real estate agent in the Lehigh Valley will have a harassment charge dropped after the charging officer and alleged victim failed to show up to court, WFMZ reports.

A school board member for the Whitehall-Coplay School District, Fady Salloum, 42, was charged in June with kissing a victim "unwantedly" at a property in Whitehall, the outlet says.  

The charge was dropped on Monday, Sept. 19, court records show.

Salloum also works as a real estate agent with RE/Max in Allentown, according to its website.

Click here for more from WFMZ.

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.