Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Police & Fire

Undercover Officer Nabs Pair In Eastern PA Prostitution Sting: Reports

Nicole Acosta
Leonard Chistakoff and Candace Pickering
Leonard Chistakoff and Candace Pickering Photo Credit: Monroe County DA

A pair from Eastern Pennsylvania were charged in an undercover prostitution investigation, WFMZ reports.

Candace Pickering, 49, went to meet a potential customer who claimed they would pay $300 for sex at a Poconos hotel Wednesday, June 1, the outlet says citing the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. 

Little did she know that she'd be met by an undercover officer who discovered marijuana, meth, and other drugs. Also with Pickering was 79-year-old Leonard Chistakoff, who was waiting for her in a car nearby with a gun and drugs, according to the outlet.

Click here for more from WFMZ.

