Two Women Shot During Fight In Allentown, Police Say

Allentown police are investigating after two area women turned up at the hospital with gunshot wounds, the department said in a release.

Officers were called to a home on the 700 block of St. John Street just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for a reported fight and possible shooting at a residence, authorities said.

On arrival, police found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and took her to the hospital, they said.

While still investigating the scene, officers learned a second woman had been admitted to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police added.

The incident remains under investigation, and the department says there is no threat to the community at this time.

Anyone with information should call Allentown Police Department's detective unit at 610-437-7721, or submit an anonymous tip at tip411.com.

