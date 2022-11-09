Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Nine People Hurt In Head-On Bus Crash Near UPitt Campus: Police
Police & Fire

Two Women Shot During Fight In Allentown, Police Say

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
Allentown police said two women were hospitalized with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a domestic disturbance Tuesday night.
Allentown police said two women were hospitalized with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a domestic disturbance Tuesday night. Photo Credit: Facebook/Allentown Police Department

Allentown police are investigating after two area women turned up at the hospital with gunshot wounds, the department said in a release. 

Officers were called to a home on the 700 block of St. John Street just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for a reported fight and possible shooting at a residence, authorities said. 

On arrival, police found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and took her to the hospital, they said. 

While still investigating the scene, officers learned a second woman had been admitted to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police added. 

The incident remains under investigation, and the department says there is no threat to the community at this time. 

Anyone with information should call Allentown Police Department's detective unit at 610-437-7721, or submit an anonymous tip at tip411.com.

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.