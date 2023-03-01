TSA Thwarts Explosive-Carrying Passenger From Boarding at Lehigh Airport: Feds

A passenger with an explosive device tucked away in his luggage attempted to board a plane at the Lehigh Valley International Airport on Monday, Feb. 27, authorities say.

The suspicious item was clocked by Transportation Security Administration agents screening checked bags, the federal agency said. Security officers gave the bag the physical exam after it triggered an alarm in the screening unit, they added.

Inside, agents discovered "an item (...) that appeared to be suspicious and was believed to possibly be a live explosive device," TSA said.

The airport was evacuated as police and FBI agents were notified, travel officials continued. Local police and federal authorities later confirmed the device was, in fact, a bomb, TSA said.

In the criminal complaint filed in federal court, FBI agents described the explosive as a "circular compound, approximately three inches in diameter, wrapped in a wax-like paper and clear plastic wrap, hidden in the lining" of a rolling suitcase.

FBI agents identified the suspect as 40-year-old Mark Muffley of Lansdale, according to the criminal complaint. Carrie Adamowski of the FBI's Philadelphia field office told Daily Voice that Muffley was arrested late Monday at his Lansdale home without incident.

Muffley will appear in court for his probable cause and detention hearings on Thursday, March 2, she added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.