Trial Ordered For PA Man Accused Of Killing 24-Year-Old San Diego Woman In 1969

Nicole Acosta
A trial has been ordered for a Pennsylvania man accused of killing a 24-year-old California woman more than a half-century ago, reports say.
Photo Credit: Pixabay

A trial has been ordered for a Pennsylvania man accused of killing a 24-year-old California woman more than a half-century ago, reports say.

John Sipos, 76, is charged in the Nov. 20, 1969, slaying of 24-year-old Mary Scott, who was found dead inside her San Diego apartment, LehighValleyLive reports.

The North Whitehall man was linked to the killing last October after investigators found DNA evidence from his garbage consistent with matching evidence found on the woman's body, The Morning Call reports.

Sipos reportedly broke into the go-go dancer's home, raped her, and then strangled or asphyxiated her, Patch says.

Sipos was arraigned Tuesday in San Diego Superior Court and held on $3 million bail. He is set to stand trial on Nov. 3, a representative for the San Diego District Attorney's Office said in an email.

